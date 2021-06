At 2.30 this afternoon, after the 39th exclusion, the Motu Koitabuan topped the tally with 25,185 votes.

Samuel’s total progressive votes bypassed the absolute majority of 23,249 votes.

Candidate Joe Tonde finished in second place with 12,201 votes and in third place was Dr. Thaddeus Kambanei with 9,116 votes.

The signing of the writs is currently underway.