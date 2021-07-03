Samuel Commends Voters

Lohia Boe Samuel was declared on June 24th when his total votes of 25,185 bypassed the absolute majority of 23,249 votes and sworn-in to office on Friday 2nd July.

Samuel said the people of Moresby Northwest have been neglected for a very long time.

In response to alleged rigging of elections, Samuel said, “The election was not rigged. It was a result of many, many years of hard work.”

The new member said the problem started when results of the first count were being tallied at the ward 7 counting location in Murray Barracks.

“They started disputing all the boxes. They could not believe that a boy from Elevala could be given many votes for Murray barracks. There were disputes.”

Samuel said certain candidates voiced their concerns saying for not getting votes in particular wards.

He said “Well if you didn’t get a vote there, they didn’t vote for you. Its’ as simple as that.”

Samuel emphasized that the people of the electorate didn’t cast their votes blindly.

“People are asking very relevant questions,” said Samuel.

“Most importantly I’d like to thank 25,000 people that voted for team LBS. We had 17,000 plus on first prefences and we had another 8000 people vote for us during the second count. I would like to thank the people of Hanuabada, Elevala, Gabi, Tatana, Pom Tech, Gerehu, Hohola, June Valley, Morata, Tokarara, Murray Barracks and the people of Northwest.

“You were very supportive.”

Leader for Southern Region Pangu Pati and Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, William Samb welcomed the new member to Parliament and encouraged him to deliver services to the people of his electorate while also addressing the allegations.

“We only have less than 10 months left. We will have to try our best to ensure that you deliver some of the things that you stood for. Even if it means you start now and then let that process complete itself while we take it into 2022 elections,” Mr Samb added.