Samari-Murua to invest in Vanilla

Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture and Samarai-Murua MP, Isi Henry Leonard, says he sees the potential for locals to be engaged in the commercial growing and selling of vanilla and has thrown his support behind it.

Minister Leonard said they began supporting Vanilla Program in 2019.

“Earlier on in 2019 we did a workshop in Boiou Village on Misima Island where farmers came together and they would train on Vanilla Husbandry and processing of vanilla pods. So now we want to continue with that program. And I see vanilla as a potential agriculture commodity where our people can participate. And currently I know vanilla prices are good so I think they will get a good return,” said Minister Leonard.

He added “I know those who have planted vanilla earlier they are now harvesting vanilla. So this is an opportune time for them to harvest and they can now sell to the market. We’ve engaged ‘Wan Boy Export Vanilla Company’ to do the awareness and training program. So at the same time they can now assess whose beans are ready, and they can help them train them to start processing the vanilla beans and purchase from them immediately.”

The Minister will support Vanilla growing and processing training in other island communities in the maritime District.

“If everything goes well at the end of this month or early next month, we will do a vanilla launch program at Saman Village on Rossel Island.

He further said, “We will visit other islands like Sudest and even Misima.”

Minister Leonard said they currently have funding under their COVID-19 program to support the rollout.

“And under our COVID-19 program we have the funding, those are the funding I will commit through the agriculture program under the vanilla training program.

The Minister is also supporting a cocoa program on Misima Island with funding from the Districts COVID-19 Program.

“We are supporting the cocoa program in Misima. Under the COVID-19 Program I will extend funding under cocoa farmers in the district. There is already a cooperative society established on Misima ‘The Louisiade Cocoa Farmers’ Cooperative Society’ that I want to support through this program.”