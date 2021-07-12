Samarai Murua Fee Assistance

Member for Samarai Murua, Isi Henry Leonard said 350 applicants were selected out of 501 students who applied. Those chosen were students who come from low income earning families.

“Deposits are underway to respected schools that include universities, teachers colleges and technical colleges in the country. The money we are releasing now for the first batch payment is K1.5 million,” Mr Leonard said.

He said the first batch payment also includes last year’s outstanding school fees payment of K400, 000. The second batch payment of K1.5 million will follow, totaling this year’s school fee payments at K3 million.

The Member said since the inception program in 2018, the District Development Authority has spent over K5 million. The policy has benefitted students from Murua, Yalevamba, Louisade and Bwanabwana, with 100 per cent of school fees paid with no parental component.

“We’re taking full charge of all the fees through the DDA, and I am grateful that we are investing in our human resource and I believe this is the way forward.

“Through our investment, they will come back and invest into natural resources, tourism, fisheries and agriculture in our district.”

This week, the member visited the Pacific Adventist University and the University of Papua New Guinea and presented school fee cheques to 35 students, 15 from PAU and 20 at UPNG.

Student representatives expressed their gratitude at the assistance given.