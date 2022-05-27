This is according to Apostolic Nuncio to PNG & Solomon Islands, Archbishop Fermin Emilio Sosa Rodriguez.

He said, “This positive action can do something beautiful for yourself, your family, your community, and your country.”



The Apostolic Nuncio said this when addressing Catholic youths during the DBGYFF, a Salesian film festival held at the Paradise Cinemas in Port Moresby recently.



A hundred and eighty young people, priests, religious brothers and Sisters, those interested in the media, and others connected with the growth of young people attended the festival, including Archbishop of Rabaul, Abp. Rochus Tatamai.

The DBGYFF is a Salesian film festival for young people across the globe to create and share short films. The festival was held in 2021 with the theme ‘Moved by Hope’ and saw 1686 entries, out of which 110 were chosen to screen from November 18th-19th 2021.

The first screening in PNG of the DBGYFF was held on November 19th2021. This was the second screening that selected 10 films from day 2, together with 3 other films, one of which was ‘A click of Hope’ that won the 1st place at the film festival in 2021.

There were films that covered issues of domestic violence, depression, alcohol and drug abuse, gender equality, environment, poverty and COVID-19. It provided an opportunity for reflection, sharing and inspiration by all those who were present.

The Nuncio told the audience how the screened films had really moved him as they portrayed issues that many families and individuals, especially young people, struggled with, not just in PNG but in the world.

“I identified myself in all the films that we watched today because the issues that were shown are real and we have all faced them, some are going through them as we speak. It makes us emotional and that should make us think of trying to do something to change that. If we only speak and do nothing then our positive words mean nothing,” Abp. Fermin stressed.



Archbishop. Rochus also shared his thoughts with the young people, saying that in a time of technological advancement where young people can easily make short videos and films, they should create something that gives a positive message to other young people.

He emphasized on the positive use of technology to spread hope and discuss issues to bring about changes in their lives and that of others.



Blaze Ralewa, a grade 11 student from St. Joseph’s International Catholic College stressed on how relatable all the films were and was grateful that he was able to watch them.



“As we struggle through difficulties and emerge out of the pandemic, we are happy to organize this film festival to celebrate: the 56th World Communications Day, with its theme: “Listen with the ear of the heart” and celebrate the conclusion of the SOCOM Seminar and the ongoing Media Education Seminars for our ten Catholic Schools.

“It offers our young people a platform to become critical thinkers and creative producers and thus inspire others by their productions, words, and deeds”, said Fr Ambrose Pereira sdb, Secretary for Social Communications and PGS Social Communications coordinator.



The Social Communications Commission of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands, supported by Caritas Australia, the Salesians of Don Bosco, Missio, SIGNIS and a number of Catholic institutions in Port Moresby facilitated the festival.

St. Joseph’s International Catholic College, Caritas Business College, Don Bosco Technological Institute, Don Bosco Technical School, La Salle Technical College, Jubilee Catholic Secondary School, St. Charles Lwanga Secondary School, Limana Vocational Centre, Marianville Secondary School and De La Salle Secondary School supported the festival by participating in the film competitions.