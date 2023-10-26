Sailing vessel to boost training program

This new vessel will be used for sailing exercises and training programs run by the Yacht Club.

On Wednesday 25th October, Southern Cross Assurance donated the Farr 30 sailing vessel "Instinct" to the Sailing Division of the RPYC in Port Moresby.

Presenting the sailing boat was Southern Cross Assurance Ltd’s chairperson and owner Roxon Undi.

“I am happy to present this sailing boat to the Yacht club for their sailing exercise and maybe training a few sailors, and we are happy to donate this boat. I am hoping we can win more championships through this. We at Southern Cross are happy to associate ourselves and participate in the sailing program that’s happening and try to support in the future as well,” said Undi.

The RPYC is a focal point for water sports, especially sailing, and has a rich history of nurturing young sailing talent. "Instinct" has a celebrated history of winning races and championships and is now set to become a training vessel for the RPYC.

In receiving the vessel, Yacht Club general manager Aaron Batts was thrilled with the donation, “Instinct the vessel has actually got quite a proud history within not just yachting up here in PNG and abroad.

“It is truly an honour for Southern Cross Assurance to present this to us back to the club, I can assure the chairman and the company that we will look after it and use it for a lot of the training with our cadets and with Papua New Guineans that we like to bring in with our Learn to Sail courses.”