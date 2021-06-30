Sailing Unseaworthy Ships A Crime

This is according to NMSA’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Unas when commenting on the recent arrest and charge of a ship owner and captain of a tugboat operating in a log pond in Western Province.

This boat was allowed to sail to Musa, Oro Province while under the Authority’s detention last year due to deficiencies.

It was reported that the ship owner and captain of the tugboat named RAKIAH 88 was arrested and charged under Section 331 of the Criminal Code Act for sending and taking an unseaworthy ship to sea. Both were refused bail initially.

However, they were released after they bail application of K1000 each was granted at the Popondetta National Court and now they are awaiting their second mention at the Popondetta Committal Court.

The vessel was detained after NMSA’s Ship Inspectors conducted a routine Flag State Inspection at Tapila Log Pond along the Fly River. Upon return to the log pond to carry out a follow up inspection, it was discovered that the tugboat had already departed for Oro Province while still under detention.

None of the deficiencies identified in the log pond were rectified as they knowingly operated the boat with its deficiencies.

NMSA’s Manager, Investigations & Enforcement, Joseph Pyawan who led the team to investigate the incident said the boat owner even tried to bribe him and the police officers but were unsuccessful as they stood their stance.

Mr Unas said sending an unseaworthy ship to sea is a serious offence as it endangers human lives, cargoes and the marine environment and is punishable by law.

He said: “This should be a warning to other ship owners and operators who operate unseaworthy vessels that NMSA will not hesitate to deal with them under the relevant laws of this country.”

He said NMSA is mandated to ensure safety of life at sea by enforcing national and International maritime Laws to promote safety of maritime transport and ensure best and safe shipping practice in the country.

In doing its mandated task NMSA's dedicated inspectors in various field offices carryout regular inspections on ships to ensure compliance before the vessels are allowed to sail.

Ships are detained from time to time because of deficiencies that call for immediate rectification.

Mr Unas congratulated the joint task force for their prompt and professional response to the incident.

He encouraged police officers and community leaders in other maritime provinces to work together in order to prevent unwarranted sea incident to occur due to operations of unseaworthy vessels in their respective provinces.