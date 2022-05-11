Saidor High School Suspends Classes

Following this, a school ancillary staff was attacked by a drunken youth who entered the school premises.

School Deputy Principal Alfred Gem said while the police and the school administration were still investigating the break and enter incident, their staff member was beaten up by the drunkard over issues relating to money. Students tried to retaliate, but the drunk was escorted out of the school area. Mr Gen said the intoxicated youth was later taken down to the police station.

School Principal Ruben Numunepe is concerned because continuous disturbance by members of the community is affecting students’ learning.

On Monday May 9, parents and the teachers met and discussed ways to solve the issues find ways to solve the issues and allow learning to continue. In the meeting, Mr Numunepe said the people of Rai Coast must take ownership of the school and ensure the safety of students and staff.