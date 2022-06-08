Saidor High School Closed

School Principal, Ruben Numunepe said he had received instructions from acting Madang Provincial Education Director, John Ura to close the school, while police investigations into the matter continues.

Mr Numunepe broke the news to school management, parents and the community gathered at the school yesterday. They have all agreed on the decision and help police to investigate and bring out the suspects involved.

“The situation at the school is tense and if the students continue classes they might be disturbances and can be attacked on their way home after school,” said the Principal.

He said the other reason for the school’s closure was to give time to parents to build a new mess facility for the boarding students. Mr Numunepe said the boarding students are those whose villages are far and travel in from a long distance.

He said it will be unfair for the school to start and the boarding students will miss classes if they don’t come to school.

“I want the people living near the school to know that the school properties are government assets. The teachers and staff of the school are employees of the government. They are here to serve the people of Saidor and Rai Coast,” said Mr Numunepe.

He warned that the school is the property of Rai Coast people and those involved in the arson, who think they are fit to damage public properties will face their own music.

“We must know how to look after our assets and in return will look after us. The school will produce people who will come back and serve you people in the village.”

The school resumes in term three where the school mess is expected to be complete.