Safer Internet Day Observed

Starting as an initiative of the European Union (EU) Safe Borders project in 2004 and taken up by the Insafe network as one of its earliest actions in 2005, Safer Internet Day has grown beyond its traditional geographic zone and is now celebrated in approximately 200 countries and territories worldwide, including PNG.

Safer Internet Day (SID) is organized jointly with the Insafe/INHOPE network, with the support of the European Commission.

The SID campaign in country is scheduled to be commemorated for the duration of February consistent with the SID 2022 global theme ‘Together for a better internet’, aimed at promoting a responsible, respectful, critical and creative use of digital technologies whilst also calling on all stakeholders to play their part in creating a better internet.

From cyberbullying to social networking to digital identity, each year Safer Internet Day aims to raise awareness of emerging online issues and current concerns.

The National ICT Authority (NICTA) facilitates the annual Safer Internet Day (SID) campaign in collaboration with the PNG Safer Internet Committee (PNGSIC).

PNG’s national SID campaign will run from February 1-28.

A few highlights during February by the PNGSIC to help raise visibility of the campaign theme and key issues include: