Safe elections, a challenge

Unfortunately, this has not been the case across the country, and conducting safe elections has been particularly challenging in several provinces, districts, and the nation’s Capital, Port Moresby.

Sinai has called on leaders, political parties, candidates, scrutineers, and their supporters to respect the electoral process and refrain from inciting violence or intervening in the counting process.

Sinai said in the press conference on Sunday 24 July that electoral officials must be allowed to freely implement their legal mandate to count the ballots without obstruction or interference.

He said the people of Papua New Guinea have spoken through their ballots and it is now time for their voices to be heard through those ballots as accurately and as quickly as possible so the writs can be returned and a new government formed.

The date for the return of writs currently remains as July 29 2022.