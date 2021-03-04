Rural school pay respect

On Friday February 26th when news of the passing of the Grand Chief reached teachers in Tauruba Primary school in Rigo district Central Province, they took the initiative to tell their students about the late Grand Chief, before they sent them home.

Grade 7 teacher, Isaac Kana reported that when the word was received, the teachers immediately held a discussion and decided to stop classes. But they had to explain the reason to the students.

Kana said at exactly 11:45am, a student rang the school bell for all student to assemble.

There they had a question and answer session and both students and teachers had a discussion about independence and who was involved.

Eventually it led to the person who made it happen, that is Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, who had just passed away.

In honour of the founder, students and teachers sang the national anthem and raised the national flag to a half mast. After observing a minute of silence, a student rang the bell, while the assembly recited the national pledge.

With that understanding, the classes were then suspended so students could go home to inform their parents of Sir Michael’s passing.

The teachers and students now join the rest of country to mourn the passing of a great man, the man behind the reason to sing “Oh Arise”.