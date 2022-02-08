Rural COVID Response Boosted

As the number of infected people continues to soar, emergency response services in rural regions are in need of effective ambulance services. On presenting a new ambulance today to the PNG Government for Finschhafen District in Morobe Province.

UNDP Resident Representative, Dirk Wagener explained that the ambulance will “help to address some of the pressure, but we must lift vaccination rates and raise community awareness as an absolute priority,” Mr Wagener said.

He thanked the Government of India for its generous support through the UNDP Office.

Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS, Jelta Wong, Indian High Commissioner, Shri Inbasekar and the Member for Finschhafen, Rainbo Paita were present during the handover in Port Moresby.

“This ongoing support from UNDP and partners will provide valuable strengthening to Papua New Guinea’s provincial COVID response,” said Minister Wong.

UNDP procured 10 new ambulances with the generous assistance of the Government of India through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. The first two ambulances were handed over in 2021 and assigned to St. John’s Ambulance Services to boost capacities to cope with recent surges.

Additional new ambulances are expected to arrive in the county this year to be given to the Department of Health for assignment throughout the country. The UNDP has played a critical and wide-ranging role in supporting PNG’s national COVID-19 response efforts.

UNDP has supported the Government with critical humanitarian and pandemic coordination services through the country’s National Coordination Centre with the procurement of 30 ventilators.

They have also helped to deliver PNG’s first national socio-economic impact assessment on the impacts of the COVID pandemic in addition to the procurement of ambulances and other response services.