Rural Bosavi Gets Timely Support

The Southern Highlands Provincial Government led by Southern Highlands Deputy Provincial Administrator, Fiebik Kilip Simon launched the Bosave Sustainable Development Initiative at the Muluma Government station yesterday.

Thousands of people from the 12 council wards of Bosavi Level Government gathered to witness the event. Mr Simon urged the people to take ownership of the initiative

“Agriculture is the way forward despite not having road connected to this remote part of the province with huge potential for agriculture,” he said.

Mr Simon on behalf of the provincial government presented K1 million and told the people to toil the land.

The K1m will be distributed as follows; K300,000 to Partner with Rural Airstirp Agency and rehabilitate the Muluma Airstrip, K300,000 for Agriculture development in Bosave. The provincial government further committed K400,000 for church and school infrastructural projects in Bosave LLG.

The people led by former president Waima Dinawi thanked the provincial government for the timely assistance to the rural community.

Mr Simon added that the Provincial Government is committed to connect Bosave with the rest of the province.

The contractor has already mobilized and has moved into Fugumayu to commence work and will proceed work in Bosave soon.