Rumet assures parents on TFF

He told parents that officers from the district are currently working on sorting out the previous year’s outstanding school fee assistance for 2022 and then will commence with the 2023 payments.

MP Rumet said the processes are slow as things were not done on time.

“And I can assure all parents that we will work on improving and put in a working committee that would process the TTFS on time for our children to be able to go to school on time,” he said.

“TTFS is just one of the many things that under my leadership, we will assess, evaluate and work on improving our service delivery to the people of Rabaul.”

Rumet has encouraged all parents, that with the current Marape-Rosso government giving priority to education, families must encourage their children to take this opportunity onboard and give the best they can. They must ‘Study Smart, and Study Hard’.

Meantime, in aligning to better education, MP Rument said there are some major projects that would kick start this year, including the announcement of road rehabilitation projects;

Malaguna to Kaivuna road Waterfront roads to improve since cruise ships have started sailing into our Simpson Harbor, Malakuna to Kalabon (resettlement). Also, two major Rural Electrification projects would soon start, the Kaivuna to SSM and Kaivuna to Matupit, and complementing this the water supply projects from Kaivuna to Matupit and Malaguna as well.

“We cannot do everything at once, depending on the funding, but whatever we can we will start this year and work onwards.

“I am prepared to deliver to my people, given the availability of funds. Not only infrastructures are considered, we will also look at the Health sector, education sector, law and order, and agriculture sector,” Rumet added.

He stated that it is time the people of Rabaul fully participate in its development and also benefit fully from their government.