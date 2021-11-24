Rugged Bundi road maintained

The local community-based organisation of remote Madang has engaged an 11-man volunteer team from the two tribes of Upper Bundi to maintain the road using spades, knives and digging sticks.

The primary goal of this project is to ensure that this length of the road is maintained and in good condition through to the wet season to service the foundation’s Upper Bundi Ambulance that was donated by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation on March 5th.

The ambulance is stationed at Snow Pass.

Director of the foundation, Vincent Kumura, said the nearest health centre in Simbu is about 30km away, but reaching it under very bad road conditions would take 2 to 3 hours.

“This means the lives of emergency patients can be lost along the way, hence, the reason for this road maintenance project,” he stated.

“This project also benefits the schools, teachers, farmers and SMEs of Upper Bundi and the vehicles from Simbu servicing that remote part of Madang Province. This vital road link is a lifeline to over 20,000 people of Bundi.

“The foundation transports patients of Bundi to Simbu almost 3 to 4 times per week.

“Since the donation of the ambulance on March 5th, we have transported over 90 patients to proper health facilities in Simbu, of which 60 are from Bundi and the rest are from rural North Simbu.

“This also includes transporting dead bodies to both North Simbu and Bundi.”

On November 10th, the owner of Mapai Group, Jacob Luke, visited Snow Pass at the invitation of Kumura Foundation.

During his visit, he committed to help the 11-man team with wheelbarrows.

Mapai has also committed to give a facelift to the four bridges in between Gembogl Station and Gowe in North Simbu, which are currently in dire need of repair.