Rufina praise police officers

Peter said despite these challenges police officers make it their responsibility to conduct policing services to the community, something that needs to be appreciated.

“I am aware that you have performed your duties and responsibilities during this year under continuously challenging conditions.”

“These conditions include, run-down state of police housing, run-down state of police offices, some without proper or fully equipped furniture and equipment to be fully operational, rundown rural lockups, lack of vehicles and insufficient operational funds.”

“For that, I express my sincere gratitude and commend you for the sacrifices you still make as policemen and women,” she said.

The Governor said law and order is a priority for her government and plans are underway to find a way to deal with this issue.