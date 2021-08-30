RSPCA PNG Turns 45

RSPCA is the only private veterinary clinic in the country that provides quality veterinary health care and assistance to all animals. The clinic is a non-profit organization with all proceeds going towards animal welfare.

The RSPCAPNG has been for many years been providing refuge to abandoned, mistreated, abused and neglected animals and attempting where possible to restore them to health re-home them into a caring environment.

The management and staff of RSPCAPNG are grateful to the numerous individuals and partner organizations that have contributed over the years as they celebrated their 45th birthday.

“The generosity and support of all donations and aid in cash and kind have enabled RSPCAPNG to develop and grow their range of products and services and to help all the animals,” said RSPCAPNG.

The RSPCAPNG have always tasked themselves to educate the public about the importance of taking care of animals through de-sexing and to reduce the number of unwanted animals, with the hope that owners will better care for their pet’s needs.

The team at RSPCAPNG like to think of themselves as the “Really Special People who Care for Animals” because for them, animal welfare in Papua New Guinea is their top priority and passion.