RPNGC's K26 million re-fleet

The legal clearance for the single source procurement contract was presented to the Acting Governor General Sir Gibbs Salika today, by the Procurement Division of the Office of the State Solicitor.

Present for the signing of this contract were contract participants and included Police Commissioner David Manning, Ela Motors PNG Chief Executive Officer Mitsuyoshi Okutsu, and Ela Motors PNG Chief Operations Officer, Eymard Joseph. Among other dignitaries was Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan.

Upon advice from the National Executive Council, contract No. NPC 2023-033 with Ela Motors is for the value of K26 million for all 130 land cruisers for the RPNGC.

The RPNGC is undertaking a re-fleeting exercise in phases with aims to reduce costs of hire cars which also aligns with the National Government’s plan to address law and order challenges in the country.

The K26 million is exclusive of GST and will be fully funded by the national government. The payment will be made to Ela Motors PNG through a lump-sum one-off payment as stated in the contract for the purchase of all 130 land cruisers.