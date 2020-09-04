RPNGC retires members

Police Minister Bryan Kramer said completion of the retirement process relies on funds released from the Department of Treasury and technical support from the Department of Personnel Management. This will cost approximately K13 million in separation entitlements and repatriation costs.

“The RPNGC will also retire another 400 members over the mandatory retirement age of 60 years by December 2020, however this depends on funds being verified for the K40 million estimated cost of separating them from the police force,” he said.

Kramer thanked Police Commissioner David Manning for the direction he was providing to the Constabulary.

“A staff audit that reconciled payroll staff lists with staff on strength lists, identified 300 people who were receiving remuneration but who were unknown.

“These people were then removed from the RPNGC payroll. Over the course of a full year, these persons would have cost the Constabulary about K12 million.

“This is the first time such reviews have been conducted successfully,” he stated.

The Minister said the RPNGC has demonstrated an effective model of how the work of the Organisational Staffing and Personnel Emoluments Audit Committee (OSPEAC) could be achieved.

The OSPEAC is chaired by the Deputy Secretary of the Department of Treasury and its purpose is to bring under control the pay costs of the public sector.