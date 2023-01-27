RPNGC receives 20,000 applications

She said the hard copy applications from those that applied in the provinces have not been received hence the number of applications is expected to increase once all applications arrive in Port Moresby.

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) advertised a total of 576 positions in November and December of 2022 respectively of which 16 were civilian positions for the Administration Wing, 60 Officer Cadet positions and 500 Regular Police Constable recruit places.

DCP Clarkson said interviews for the 16 civilian positions commenced on Monday 23rd January 2023 and will continue for two weeks.

“The sixteen positions were advertised externally from the Constabulary including senior positions such as the First Assistant Secretary Finance & Administration and Director Supplies. We have received a total of 601 applications for the 16 positions,” DCP Clarkson said.

DCP Clarkson said a recruiting company known as Head Hunters was contracted to do the short listing for all the applications of the 576 positions received.

“The reason why Head Hunters was contracted is because we had issues in the past with managing recruitment internally and so we have outsourced to improve governance and accountability.

“At some point we hope that we can lift the standard of our own recruitment process and system within the constabulary. So, outsourcing to private and learning from them as well helps us to build our own capacity internally,” she said

She said once all applications for the 560 police recruitment are brought in from outside provinces, the recruitment agent will take about two to three weeks to complete the screening process of all the applications received and those short listed will be informed.

“The next step is to run recruitment centers. This step involves verification of certificates, conducting tests, assessments, as well as physical tests will be done,” says DCP Clarkson.