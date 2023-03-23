RPNGC improving police clearance service

Employers and other organizations require a Police Clearance Certificate as a document that clears an individual and confirms that the applicant has no criminal record or is not a person of interest.

The National Criminal Records Office of the Crimes Division of the RPNGC issues the certificate, which is valid for one year from the date of issue.

The NCRO issues six types of Police Clearance reports, including five Police Character Checks and a Police Crime Report. The certificate can be obtained by filling out an application form, providing ten fingerprints, attaching necessary documents and paying a prescribed fee of K65 at any Department of Finance Cashier Office.

The NCRO is open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and lodgment of application forms is usually from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, while collection of character certificates is between 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm.