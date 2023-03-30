RPNGC finalises 2023 recruitment

The screening panels will be held between April and June, and 560 selected recruits will begin training immediately afterward.

The use of digital technology has strengthened the recruitment process, with plans for two new regional training centers in the works.

Commissioner of Police David Manning commended the 48,772 applicants who applied to join the police force, urging those who were not selected to apply again in the next cycle.

The recruitment process has a zero-tolerance policy for personal character issues, and drug testing is mandatory.

Additionally, former RPNGC members are not being considered for recruitment. Manning emphasized that the recruitment process is just the beginning, and selected candidates must demonstrate the right physical, mental, and emotional capabilities required to serve in the Force.

The aim of the recruitment strategy is to increase police numbers proportionally with the growing population and to find young men and women who can contribute to nation-building through their service to the community.