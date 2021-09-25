RPNGC Creates Administrative Wing

The 239 public servants who were serving in the abolished Department of Police will now become serving members in the Administrative Wing of the constabulary.

A joint letter was signed on Thursday, 23rd of September, between Police Commissioner David Manning and Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management, Taies Sansan, signifying this reform.

Following the NEC decision on the 4th of May 2021, abolishing the Police Department, Police Commissioner Manning said work has been ongoing behind the scene to integrate the 239 public servants into the constabulary.

In a gazettal dated 9th of September, the NEC made the decision to create an “Administrative Wing” within the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary, thus, all serving members of the abolished Department of Police will now become members of the wing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration, Joanne Clarkson, said this is a significant milestone for the police force.

Sansan, during the signing of the joint letter, says under this new reform, no public servant will be made redundant.

She encouraged these officers to give their best in serving the constabulary.