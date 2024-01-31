RPNGC and PNGDF collaborate to address law and order

Commissioner Manning stated, “We need to inform the country what the current situation is in terms of us managing the law and order situation not only in Port Moresby but around the provinces, especially the regions that were very difficult and challenging for us to manage over the last decade.”

“Next week we will be collaborating with the PNGDF under the call-out arrangements to see how best we can and ensure that we successfully execute the task on hand.”

“We will be looking at a set of rules for engagement of military personnel once they are deployed and special constables,” says Commissioner Manning.

“There are leadership gaps as well and our long-term solution is to allow senior officers in all command positions within the provinces to undergo training to better understand how our military operations work.”

“The immediate solution is to address the command gaps as we speak and make specific reference to the Western end of the Highlands Region. The provinces of Enga, Hela, and Southern Highlands continue to pose a challenge to us.”

“We have sought out consent from the National Executive Council and they will deliberate on the recommendations about what would be the most effective way to deal with the ongoing law and order issues in these three provinces”, said Mr. Manning.

“We have discussed on how we can bring about more effective, more content and confident leadership.”

“We have explored options to engage military officers to take on the responsibility of commanding operations on behalf of PPC’s and the district and provinces and will be closely working with them on our legal requirements before we put it on the paper”, said Manning.

Commissioner Manning said the “law and order landscape in this country has significantly changed and is not the law and order situation that we grow accustomed to for the last 20 years and it has compelled us to continue to call on the PNGDF to assist us for the foreseeable future.”

“We are very much ‘Joined at the Hips’ the RPNGC and PNGDF and is designed to ensure that we take back the country in terms of creating safer, and secure communities, being more pro-active in what we do dealing with organized crime and more pro-active in dealing with tribal warfare”, said Manning.

“We are reviewing what needs to be done to be more effective with our collaboration with PNGDF.”

The Acting Defense Force Chief Commodore Philip Polewara said, “The latest incident that occurred in Southern Highlands and Enga poses some concern to the PNGDF and we have been there since 2018 to support the RPNGC and would like to see an end.”

“We are not going to continue like this, it is taking resources where it can be best spent on other things like schools, and infrastructures.”

“We are a mission-driven, objective-driven but our geography has been our greatest challenge especially up in the highlands region”, said Polewara.

“This is our country and internal stability to us is of great concern. We are determined to support the police force to do what we have to do.”

“For defence we will stand by the police and would like to see an end to law and order problems and will help in whatever means that we will to support police”, said Polewara.

Meanwhile, Commodore Polewara said they had already made plans in their operational headquarters and tactical headquarters as well as their logistics up in the Highlands to see how they would be going despite the geographical challenges.