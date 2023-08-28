Rosso welcomes delegates

Rosso echoed Prime Minister James Marape's sentiments, reaffirming our resolute dedication to a collective vision of a "Smart Pacific - One Voice: Creating a digital future together for the Pacific."

"The ongoing digital revolution has the potential to stimulate economic growth, expand the reach of public service, and empower communities in ways that seemed unimaginable merely a few decades ago." Rosso said.

Rosso also commended Minister for Information Communication and Technology, Timothy Masiu for leading this dialogue, fully supported by the Marape-Rosso Government.

"This dialogue serves as a beacon of our region's aspirations, where we advance in harmony, leveraging technology to shape a brighter, more equitable future for our people and our countries," Rosso added.

He said PNG is committed to supporting a secretariat to facilitate the works of the Pacific ICT Ministers for the next few years.