Rosso vows to work with Morobe MPs

He made this statement during a briefing in Lae on Friday, the 19th of August, at the Morobe provincial disaster centre.

Rosso was accompanied to Lae on Friday by Huon Gulf district’s new MP, Jason Peter.

The Lae MP and Huon Gulf MP were given a grand reception at Nadzab Airport before they convoyed to the Morobe provincial disaster centre in Lae.

During a briefing with the provincial election steering committee, Rosso thanked the other 10 MPs and vowed to work closely with them, in his capacity as the Deputy Prime Minister, to move Morobe to the next level.

“As you can see, our Member for Huon Gulf is a URP (United Resource Party) member, but em ol pas klostu wantaim mi. Ol sanap wantaim mi lo kemp. Em na memba blo Wau-Waria, blo Bulolo, memba blo Markham, memba blo Tewai-Siassi – mipla olgeta sanap wantaim.

“They’ve been supportive na mipla bai wok united wantem to put Morobe first, and at the same time, holim han blo mipla to put Papua New Guinea to the next level.”

Rosso further thanked the provincial election steering committee and election officials for ensuring a successful conclusion to the national general elections in the province.

(Deputy Prime Minister and Lae MP, John Rosso, with Huon Gulf MP, Jason Peter, following behind after Morobe Deputy Governor, Willie Simbisi, right, meets on the tarmac)