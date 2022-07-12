Rosso Suggests Next Govt Review Electoral Process

Acting Prime Minister John Rosso says, “I understand some issues associated with polling in some of the areas. It’s not the perfect election.”

Rosso said he and a few others believe that the first tasking of the next government must be to review the current electoral processes of the Electoral Commission.

“As soon as the next government is formed, their first tasking should be to look at the electoral process and ensure that it is fixed properly so we do not repeat any of these mistakes.

“We should look at our electoral process. We should look at introducing electronic polling and counting so that most of these things are done properly.

“There should be adequate planning in place before we enter the next election.

Rosso emphasizes that these are his personal views.

He adds that the Chief Secretary and other relevant authorities are doing everything possible despite the current issues relating to elections.

“They are doing everything possible to ensure the elections are carried through and a new government be formed.”