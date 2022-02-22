Rosso keen on community events

He stressed on bringing back the days when residents would safely walk around and enjoy community events together.

The Lae MP shared these sentiments at the launch of Lae Festival 2022.

“Morobe Show is one of them that brings the Lae community together,” he outlined. “For sporting activities, we’ve got the Rosso Cup in our suburbs; 17 suburbs doing sports for the young people and that has kept a lot of our kids off the streets and keeping them busy. This annual event, is also part of this program and it’s to do with encouraging more family events; getting parents, children, the community, business houses, all getting together and enjoying each other’s company.

“At the same time, it makes people keep busy, sees the smile on kids’ faces when you see them win prizes and enjoy it, and at the same time too, you ensure that there’s bicycles on the street and try to replace a lot of our vehicles.”

The MP also said he would want to see more residents take up cycling as there are numerous health benefits to it. “You have the Lae City Authority amalgamating with our business houses and the Chamber (of commerce and industry) President, and he’s the chairman of the festival “It’s also a combination of different organisations that unite together to make Lae a better place.”