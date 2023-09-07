Rosso condemns tragic Bulolo killing

“I am deeply saddened and angry to learn of the tragic and senseless killing of Lorna Nico, 39, from Sohe in Oro Province, who was married and lived in Bulolo District,” Rosso said.

Reports indicate that she was accused of being a witch by “prayer warriors”.

Rosso said, such accusations, followed by acts of violence, have no place in society and the country and goes against the principles of justice, humanity and compassion that the nation upholds.

“I want to make it unequivocally clear that I, on behalf of the government and the people of Papua New Guinea, condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. We mourn the loss of a fellow citizen, a mother, a sister and a daughter, and our thoughts and prayers go out to Lorna’s family, her children and loved ones during this difficult time,” the Acting Prime Minister said.

“We cannot allow these acts of violence to persist unchecked. I have directed the police to ensure the culprits and instigators are arrested and prosecuted. Those responsible for the murder of Lorna Nico must be apprehended and brought to justice. This includes the perpetrators of this horrific crime and also the individuals who propagated the baseless accusation of witchcraft and the so-called ‘prayer warriors’.

“Lorna Nico was a victim of senseless violence. We must strive to build a safer, more inclusive and compassionate Papua New Guinea for all.”