Rosso clarifies K50mil funding

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands, Physical Planning & Urbanisation, John Rosso, made the clarification, saying the money was an allocated funding under the 2023 National Budget for the Wafi-Golpu project area, as he dispelled rumors that the money was being paid to Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, to join PANGU Pati.

“What a ludicrous claim,” said Rosso.

“Our good governor of Morobe is no amateur. The honourable Luther Wenge is a senior leader of the country who is never bought or sold.

“The K50 million is for the Wafi-Golpu project area as the national and Morobe provincial governments prepare the mine for its opening.”

(Prime Minister James Marape and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, entering Tutumang during the PM’s historical visit on May 24th to Morobe’s provincial assembly)