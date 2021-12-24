Rosso Advises On Land

Minister Rosso said that he has witnessed people sell their land however they want and at whatever quick sale they can gather from it but get nothing back from it, as they lose their land completely.

“Yupla lukim wanpla hap we as a PANGU led government mipla wokim nao lo ples lo Roku. Yupla harim disla Tuhava Township. That is 585 hectares of land blo ol papagraun ino blo gavman. Papagraun wantaim developer ol kam lo mipla, mipla halivim ol lo Lands Department wantaim governor na mipla convertim disla 585 hectares na igo kamap bankable title, 99 year lease title. Taim u holim giraun blo u em showim olsem yes yu papagraun. But graun blo u nogat value lo em lo ai blo bank o ai blo western currency. Taim u convertim title, it becomes valuable,” said Minister Rosso. (Have you seen what the PANGU-led government has done at Roku Village? Have you heard of Tuhava Township? That is 585 hectares of land belonging to landowners, not the government. Landowners and the developer approached us and we helped them through the Department of Lands and the governor, and we converted this 585 hectares into a bankable title. A 99 lease title. Yes, you are the owner of land but your land is of no value to the bank or western currency. When you convert the title, then it becomes valuable.)

He added, “And 4 months ago Prime Minister go givim title lo ol. But disla em putim, disla 585 hectares em wankain taim em givim disla paper, em no givim paper nating, em givim paper wankaim olsem em putim K200million go insait lo pocket lo ol. Just by converting it.” (And four months ago the Prime Minister gave the title to them. And the paper he gave also has a K200million value to it, which goes into the pockets of the people. Just by converting it.)

Minister Rosso stressed that selling land at low costs would not sustain any family and would leave them and others after them with nothing to show for. He encouraged people to always participate properly in developing their land.

He said people get rid of land as if it would grow back like a plant, once you sell it you do not get it back, unlike the people of Roku who have done well to safe guard their future for the sake of their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

The Minister said, “Ol bai sidaun olsem, gutpla tru na life blo ol bai I orait. Ol lain blo yumi lo Gereka ol salim graun lo five grand, ten grand they have lost their land forever. That is the difference now.” (They will enjoy a good life, unlike our people at Gereka who have sold their land for five grand, ten grand, and have lost their land forever. That is the difference now.)