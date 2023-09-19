Rosso addresses UN General Summit in New York

Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso made these remarks during the United Nations General Assembly 78th Session of Sustainable Development Goals Summit Leaders Dialogue 1: “Scaling up actions on key transitions to accelerate SDG progress” in New York, USA on Monday, Sept 18, 2023.

However, he said despite the challenges, the Government is committed to working towards achieving the SDGs.

“Our Fourth Medium Term Development Plan 2023 to 2027, with the Theme of “National Prosperity through Growing the Economy,” launched in July this year, reaffirms my Government’s commitment to accelerate and deliver on the 2030 Agenda.

“It also clearly identifies the measures needed to do so in a more comprehensive, focused, resourceful and accountable way.”

To highlight that, DPM Rosso gave an example, on SDGs 6, 7, 9 and 11, as the “Connect Papua New Guinea” flagship infrastructure program which was developed to transform the country’s socio-economic landscape by improving connectivity.

“We have launched special economic zones to attract investment in downstream processing, housing projects, and path to a fully pledged Digital Government.

“We welcome development partners in this regard and thank those who continue to lend their valued and constructive assistance and partnership. We call for development partnership on an equal footing rather than a donor-recipient lens. Our new strategic development plan requires that development partners align their assistance and work in conformity with our development roadmap.”

Rosso further stated that PNG recognized the national need for greater ownership and leadership as well as domestic resource mobilization for national development and to drive forward the SDGs.

He said to assist developing countries, like PNG to achieve their plans, including the SDGs, the following are needed:

Firstly, we must all have a renewed commitment in delivering the 2030 Agenda and ensure that the resources, including technology, climate financing, needed to deliver on it are accessible, affordable and on timely manner.

Secondly, there needs to be a fundamental shift towards a new reformed global economic and financial framework that captures all countries development aspirations. Such a need for this transformation is urgently required if we are to achieve the SDGs. The current status quo on the international financing architecture falls short of meeting the development needs of developing nations like PNG.

Thirdly, we need fair, just and equitable returns from our natural resource development as critical to support our own revenue raising measures to progress our national development priorities, including on the SDGs. This value adding on the resources, will create more jobs and reduce poverty.

“We, therefore, encourage development partners to assist developing countries like ours with investments in downstream processing of their natural resources and consider debt for nature swaps to help us help ourselves.

Rosso further reaffirmed Papua New Guinea’s commitment to deliver on our national development priorities, including on the SDGs.

“On a greater scale, our common purpose must prevail. Common pursuits must outweigh individual ambitions. Greater action, less generic political discussions and more collective but meaningful steps in the next remaining seven years is what we all need.”