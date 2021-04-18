Roreinang Independence Mission launched

The Bougainville Independence Mission is an initiative by the Autonomous Bougainville Government to ready Bougainville to become an independent nation.

This initiative calls upon each constituency member to provide leadership to ensure their constituency is independent through progress of socioeconomic development.

Roreinang Village is the site of the Roreinang Coup which was a major turning point in the Bougainville Crisis for the Bougainville Revolutionary Army Hierarchy.

In 1997 there was a split in the BRA high command between the Late Supreme Leader Francis Ona and the Late Joseph Kabui on how Bougainville would progress its fight for independence.

Ona opted for all-out war with the national government with a “fight to the last man” order while Kabui chose a diplomatic approach by peaceful means.

ABG President Ishmael Toroama who was commander of the BRA forces at that time, sided with Kabui who then went on to become the first President of the Autonomous Bougainville Government in 2005.

“Tudei mi stap na mi kam sanap bek long ples. Mi laik lukim reality blong preparedness blong ol pipol long South Nasioi. Preparedness blong wanwan ogenaisesen blong yumi. Yu redi osem wanem?” President Toroama asked.

He also said social responsibility must also prevail within the communities and urged the youths, veterans, churches and the social sector to achieve this outcome for the constituency to be independence ready.

President Toroama said that Bougainville’s Independence must be home grown therefore it was important that the people take ownership of it.

He went on to say, “Mi laik (assure) yumi olsem independence emi stap long blut blong President Ishmael Toroama. Em istap insait long ol blut blong pipol. We will never go wrong (I) assure you. Indipendens em bai yumi kisim. Tudei mi kam kisim strong long yu.so yu halivim mi long wokim ol wok long peles. So taim mi sindaun long tebol wantaim Prime Minister, bai mi tok ol pipol blong mi wok long wok. We just need to agree on a timeframe. Timeframe (of) when you bai rilisim mi.”

As part of this initiative the ABG has also gone into independence ready mode with all government agencies being directed to integrate this initiative as their primary objective.

Photo courtesy: ABG