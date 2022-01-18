Roofing Iron machines for Maprik

Member for Maprik and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock John Simon launched the project in Banyik Village alongside Education Minister and Member for Usino Bundi Jimmy Uguro.

Minister Simon encouraged his people to build permanent homes, to be able to receive from the District Development Authority, roofing iron free of charge.

He said 30 rolls of flat metal sheets have been bought to manufacture iron roofs.

Each roll of flat metal sheet will produce 232 sheets of 12feet roofing iron.

Simon said 6, 960 iron roofs will be manufactured from these 30 rolls of metal sheets, and can cater for 300 households; with 24 sheets per house.

Christa Leo, a local nursing officer said the initiative will encourage people to work hard to improve their standard of living.

“We are very privileged to be receiving iron roof for free. It will boost our living standards as well as make our lives easier,” she said.

The Maprik DDA bought the two corrugated sheet roof roll forming machine in China for K150, 000 each.