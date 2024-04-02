Roles of Lae DA, CEO clarified

Member for Lae and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, explained that the acting Lae district administrator position, which is currently occupied by Benny Smith, will remain until the amalgamation of the Lae Urban LLG (LULLG), Lae district office and the Lae City Authority.

“Until those three are amalgamated, those structures are still there,” he explained to this newsroom.

“Robin Calistus used to be the district administrator for the Lae district, but since the creation of the Authority – which carries out all the municipal services for the city – he was put in as acting (CEO for LCA). So, now his role is confirmed so his (former) position becomes vacant.

“So, because the structure is still there, Smith Benny has been appointed as acting district administrator.”

Benny was appointed in February 2024 and under the Lae district structure, he will report to the Morobe Provincial Administrator, but work in alignment with the LCA CEO.

Rosso outlined that 90 percent of the city’s responsibilities fall under the LCA CEO, Calistus.

“The idea is, the Lae district and the Lae city council will be amalgamated into the Lae City Authority structure in the future,” said the Lae MP and chairman of LCA.

“Right now, there are three structures running and causing a lot of issues. There’s now legislation being made to amalgamate them with Lae City Authority and in fact, we use a lot of the staff there (Lae district) to do the city’s work; like Smith does a lot of work assisting me, the person in charge of treasury there is now helping running the city authority treasury. To save money, we just use everyone; put them all together and work.”

Rosso said some of the positions from the city council have also been merged under LCA, and staff there are paid under LCA.

He anticipates the merger to take place soon.