 

Rogue cops charged with drug possession

10:47, April 7, 2023
Commander of NCD/Central Anthony Wagambie Junior said the Constabulary’s Internal Affairs unit has arrested ten policemen in the month of March alone for various criminal offences, including drugs possession, more particularly cocaine and methamphetamine.

He said dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine were now present in the country. Policemen found to be in possession of these drugs were arrested and charged for armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, extortion and various other offences.

ACP Wagambie said these isolated incidents cannot undermine the efforts put in by the hardworking members who serve in NCD/Central Command.

“Like I always say, there are more good cops than bad ones. We will all work together to get rid of the rotten apples,” he stated.

