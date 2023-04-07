Rogue cops charged with drug possession

He said dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and cocaine were now present in the country. Policemen found to be in possession of these drugs were arrested and charged for armed robbery, deprivation of liberty, extortion and various other offences.

ACP Wagambie said these isolated incidents cannot undermine the efforts put in by the hardworking members who serve in NCD/Central Command.

“Like I always say, there are more good cops than bad ones. We will all work together to get rid of the rotten apples,” he stated.