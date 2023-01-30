Robbery Suspect Captured

The suspect had been in hiding since. It was alleged that during the robbery, the shop Manager of Chinese origin, as well as shop employees, were held up at gunpoint and an undisclosed amount of money stolen from the shop.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Superintendent David Seine Jr said according to the police brief, about six suspects allegedly armed with offensive weapons including homemade stapler gun and a factory-made pistol, has been monitoring the Chinese National and his local PNG employees at Golden Kakaruk store before they executed the robbery. PPC Seine said CCTV footage showed that the suspects moving about the store front before they committed the offence.

Three of the suspects were arrested and charged last year with armed robbery.

PPC Seine thanked his men for a job well done, and said they could do more with more support.

“They are doing fine but the problem is logistics and we are looking at addressing that. I want to thank the officers and I know the CID officers will charge him accordingly for the offences he had committed.”