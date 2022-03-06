Robbery and murder suspect surrenders

The Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP) Northern Region Peter Guinness said the suspect surrendered to him in Lae and was transported back to Madang on Friday. ACP Guinness said the suspect is as Rennard Kunandi, 23 of Angoram`s Biwat Village in East Sepik.

The ACP said in Madang, Kunandi was questioned. He said is if there is enough evidence, the suspect will be charged for the offence committed. ACP Guinness said investigating is progressing well with Max Wus, the first suspect to surrender to police.

“I want to call on the other three suspects that police identified and had already sent word to them, to surrender to the police because you will not go anywhere. It is good that you surrender to the police instead of the police come looking for you. Your two friends had made wise decisions and had surrendered to the police and you all must do the same.”

ACP Guinness also called on relatives of the suspects who are still on the run, to bring them forward to the police.

Meantime the two suspects, Kunandi and Wus, are being detained at Jomba police station.