Robberies On The Rise In Madang

Police stated that more than five robberies are being reported every week and this is not good.

Madang Provincial Police Commander Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said there are specific crime hot spots in sections of the roads, from the junction towards the airport and Sagalau Primary School along the North Coast Road. He also added that the section of the road towards the South Coast from Balasigo to Naru, is becoming a hotspot area. Passengers traveling on PMV buses are being robbed.

PPC Rubinang said during the weekend about three robberies occurred at section of the road opposite the Billiau Maus Rot (BMR) settlement. A senior male citizen who was walking along the road at the BMR junction was also held up and his property stolen. When he tried to defend himself, he was cut with a knife on his head. The thugs escaped into the settlement.

The PPC also reported another incident a route 17A PMV bus that was travelling from town toward the North Coast Road. Criminals who pretended to be passengers were also traveling on the bus. He said when they reached Mero Bridge, the criminals pointed a staple gun at the driver and directed the driver towards the settlement and robbed passengers off their properties including the PMV’s taking for that day.

PPC Rubinag said the police went after the criminals but they went into hiding. He said Madang’s leaders must seriously address the settlement issues because many crimes are being committed by those residing in settlements.