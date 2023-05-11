Roadworks to continue until end of year

It is heading towards mid-year now and there seems to be no indication of sealing soon and in the meantime, commuters and vehicle owners are frustrated with the condition of the road.

This is true for many vehicle owners who complain about having to continuously buy parts (shock absorbers, tyres, bushings and wheel bearings) for their vehicles which shouldn’t be the case if the road conditions were fixed.

The road works is under the Madang District Works overseen by Albert Ului the Madang District Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Ului states that the stretch of road is under the National Government roads, however, they have taken on the task due to the court order issued to them by Justice Cannings on the 30th January 2021.

He was one of the defendants that had to answer to Justice Cannings and made it his business to ensure the roadworks kicked off.

Under the dismissed MP Bryan Kramer, the District Works had purchased K15 million worth of machinery for the roadworks to be undertaken. Then a separate budget had been allocated to carry out the roadworks.

“The money has been sitting in one of the accounts and I have made sure that since the 31st of January this year (2023) have allocated the K10.9m for roadworks to commence.

“As of today, the 11th of May, the money will have been depleted but another funding for that is available but I need to get protocols sorted to access it for the works to continue,” stated Mr. Ului.

He assures the people of Madang that he will continue to provide funding for the roadworks until it is completed.

The current roadworks is being carried out along the Modilon Road stretch of road from the Cemetery to the Lutheran Wharf.