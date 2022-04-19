Roadshows On Protected Areas In PNG

The first roadshows, held during March, connected key conservation stakeholders in West New Britain, Madang and in the country’s Highlands region.

The roadshows aim to provide updates on the status of protected areas legislation, management tools, detailed analyses on biodiversity financing solutions and outreach towards the 2022 Protected Area Forum – to be held in Port Moresby in June.

Upcoming roadshow events are also scheduled in the Highlands region and Port Moresby during April 2022.

“In partnership with previous and current UNDP conservation investments, there are guidelines and tools to cover establishing, managing, financing and monitoring a protected area,” says Dr Rylance, adding that a new website portal ensures this information is available to interested stakeholders.

A new Natural Resource Hub is being established for Papua New Guinea, allowing stakeholders improved access to global environmental data and information. This will be linked to a new mobile application to support data collection and reporting, strengthening communication and information sharing across Protected Areas.

(Roadshow in Kimbe provided updates on Marine Protected Areas)