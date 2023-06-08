Roads vital for economic development

Minister for Works and Highways, Solan Mirisim, when giving his Ministerial Statement in parliament on yesterday, said roads facilitate development of much of the natural resources as well as development and movement of major cash crops in the country.

He said in recognition of this, the key economic growth goal of the Medium-term Development Plan III (MTDPIII) is to “improve infrastructure with sustainable and disaster resilient quality to provide more enabling environment for growth of the economy and for the improvement of service delivery.”

However, he said much of the existing road networks were built in the 1950s-1970s to connect relatively low population and places.

“Despite significant increases in population and the economy as a whole, many roads remain in a poor condition and many people and places remain unconnected to major economic hubs, constraining trade, business, and the delivery of essential services,” said Mirisim.