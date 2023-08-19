Road transport functions transferred

The signing on Friday August 18 in Port Moresby, between the Road Traffic Authority (RTA) and the ABG is a milestone. AROB is the 10th province that have signed the MOU, this gives the region powers to operate and manage its own transport system and services.

As outlined in the MoU, the Road Traffic Authority will delegate all the functions under the Road Traffic Act 2014, to the provinces to empower them to perform, generate revenue and at the same time improve road transport services.

The function formerly done by RTA will be delegated to AROB Transport, the functions would include vehicle registration, driver licensing, licensing of passengers, licensing of goods transport, enforcement of fees and charges on penalties and offences.

RTA chief executive officer, Nelson Terema will closely work with ABG, making sure that the road transport functions are implemented.

ABG Secretary for Department of Commerce, Trade & Economic Development, Alex Kerangpuna said taking over road transport service functions will be a challenge, but says this is the right moment for the ABG to take on board the responsibility.

Kerangpuna said it is important to start adopting some powers from the National Government and RTA. Stating that all transport services in the region were important and the ABG is prepared to improve all transport services in the region.