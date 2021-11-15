Road Network To Unlock Economic Opportunities

Secretary for Works, David Wereh, said the majority of the rural population depend on roads more than any other form of transportation.

He added that socio-economic development of the country would depend very much on the condition and performance of the country’s road networks.

This is currently facilitated by 9000km of national roads, 21,000km of sub-national roads, and 2700 cross drainage structures of various designs and sizes.

However, due to decades of lack of proper road management policies and chronic underfunding problems, road maintenance and construction of new roads have been done on an ad hock basis.

Mr Wereh said this has resulted in a build-up of deferred maintenance and aging stock of rundown road transport infrastructure assets amounting to a gross replacement cost of more than K45 billion.

He added that under the current debilitated conditions regime, road infrastructure and transportation assets are not only inefficient, but also costly to the State through the Department of Works.

“Transport service providers such as haulers are expensive to the road users as the service providers pass on the cost of operating on debilitated condition roads.”