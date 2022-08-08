Road to connect Boikin and Dagua LLGs

Led by the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Banak-Wautogik road is one of two roads that will support farming communities involved in cocoa, vanilla, and fisheries production to access further markets with more rewarding prices, and open up rural communities for agribusiness opportunities.

Straight after the unveiling, local firm Hiawani Ltd who has been awarded the contract started with grading and clearing of the initial roads section.

This road connects two Local Level Governments (LLGs), namely Boikin LLG and Dagua LLG, and will serve over 2000 rural farmers of six villages of Banak, Bogumatai, Kwangen, Walanduom, Wautogik and Kotai (inland).

It was a long-awaited moment for the villagers, particularly women who live at the backend of the road.

“This is a happy moment for us. We get up very early in the morning, carry out loads and walk for more than four hours to the main highway to catch a PMV [Public Motor Vehicle] to town. We also carry our sick children and walk this road because vehicles cannot go in. Some mothers deliver their babies on the road,” said Joan Wapiake who reflected on the struggle’s mothers in the area face.

Former Ward Member of Walanduom and village elder David Mangani added, “The provincial authorities said to come and fix our road, but it didn’t happen. Thank you, ILO and STREIT Programme and financiers, the European Union.”

Many farmers neglected their farming practices because the road was inaccessible for vehicles to receive services and transport their produce to market. On this note, Walanduom Ward Member Tom Talis challenged his farmers to “use it to improve our cocoa, vanilla and fisheries activities to support our living.”

The road will raise embankment, subgrade with compact gravelling, 27 permanent crossing structures, including two reinforced concrete box culverts and one reinforced concrete causeway, and side drains with traffic signs and signages for year-round serviceable.

Executive Manager of East Sepik Provincial Division of Works and Technical Services and Deputy Provincial Administrator, James Baloiloi said, “On behalf of the Governor and Provincial Administrator, I want to say thank you to the EU-STREIT PNG Programme and ILO as the implementer to recognise this road which will benefit many inland communities.”