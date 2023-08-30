Road to 50th Independence Anniversary

The festivities will showcase the country's rich cultural heritage and provide a platform for citizens to express their patriotism and love for our nation, Papua New Guinea.

The ceremonies will be attended by government officials, foreign dignitaries, and thousands of citizens, and mainly the event will be spectacularly hosted in Port Moresby, the nation’s capital. However, a circular from the Department of Personnel Management (DPM) Secretary, Taies Sansan, has given instructions to all Government organizations and entities to observe Independence Day, as early as 01st of September 2023. Circular Instruction No:10 of 2023 addressed to all Departmental Heads, all Provincial Administrators, heads of other funded public authorities and all Public Servants.

She emphasized that it is important to use this occasion to set the pace for the next two years.

In Madang Province, Provincial Administrator Frank Lau said they are ready to drape all government houses within the province in red, black and gold come September 01st.

Public Servants in the nation’s capital are encouraged to attend independence day programs already prepared by DPM and themed “RISE UP, STEP UP, SPEAK UP”.

Celebrations will vary according to each province’s capacity financially. The main highlight will be the raising of the national flag, symbolizing the country's sovereignty and independence.

Cultural performances play a vital role in independence celebrations. Different ethnic groups from all over the country come together to showcase their traditional dances, music, costumes, and rituals. These performances not only entertain but also serve as a reminder of the rich cultural diversity that exists within the country.

Parades and processions are an integral part of PNG's independence celebrations. Military personnel, police officers, school children, community groups, and various organizations will participate in these parades to demonstrate their patriotism and pride for the country. The parades often feature marching bands, colorful floats, traditional costumes, and displays of national symbols.

Sports events are also organized as part of PNG's independence celebrations to bring people together and foster a sense of national pride.

Apart from the official ceremonies, community events are organized throughout the country to celebrate independence. These include cultural festivals. They provide an opportunity for people to come together, socialize, and celebrate their shared identity as Papua New Guineans.