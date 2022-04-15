Rising prices limits movement

This remote ward of the Huon Gulf district is over five hours away from Lae city.

Dinghies use five containers of fuel to travel from Morobe LLG to Lae city; charging rural families a hefty fee.

With the constant increase in fuel prices, a container of fuel is almost K200.

It used to cost an individual K150 for a one-way trip back in March but with the current increase in fuel prices, the fare is expected to significantly rise as well.

“Prais blo olgeta samting em i go antap,” said Kobo ward councilor, Max Yawo. (The cost of living has increased.)

“Na wantaim prais blo ol samting, mipla nidim lo go lo stoa, em tu prais i go antap, na mipla nid tu lo kisim ol saplais i kam bek ken. (On top of that, we need to go to shops, get supplies and return; the fare has risen as well.)

“Mipla nidim fuel lo kam bek. Em kostim mipla bikpla, bikpla mani. Olsem K700-plas mipla ken baim fuel na kam bek. Nau yet em mipla stap lo disla kain taim.” (We need fuel to return. It’s costing us a lot. We can spend over K700 to buy fuel to come back home. That is the current situation we’re in.)

The people of Morobe Rural LLG depend on marine and coastal resources for their livelihoods. When they catch excess fish, they sell some of them at nearby markets. Others tried their hands at the lucrative buai trade but soon gave up as most times, they were forced to undersell considering the short shelf life of the betelnut.

Councilor Yawo said after the 2022 elections, he hopes that the individual who takes up the Huon Gulf seat will consider the people of Morobe Rural LLG.

“Nau yet em olsem, mipla save stap nating tasol,” he stated. “Hatwok mipla wokim lo lida tasol olgeta taim em, pipol save safa yet na stap.” (We have been left to our own devices. The people continue to suffer.)