Riot leaves one dead

East Sepik Provincial Police Commander Superintendent Albert Beli said police were outnumbered by rioters.

During the riot, two bush material houses were burnt, two vehicles damaged and stones were thrown at the court house. PPC Beli added that several public servants fled Yangoru station in fear for their lives.

Rioters then went to the Yangoru police station and broke into the station commander’s office. They made away with exhibit guns.

PPC Beli said according to police reports from Yangoru, the fight started between the people of Kwarapri and the people of Parina and Waramuru.

The PPC said people of Parina and Waramuru allegedly killed Karasman and injured two others from Kwarapri.

The PPC has since met with the people of Kwarapri on Friday 6 May. A request was put to him to have the Yangoru Police Station Commander replaced.

PPC Beli yesterday said another PSC would be appointed in the interim to man the Yangoru police station. They also plan to send a 14-men team to be stationed there.

He urged those with the stolen exhibits to return them to the station before police move in to check each house hold.