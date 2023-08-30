Rigo Ring Road completed

The road, now completed by Koya Investment Company Limited with funding from the provincial government.

Leaders of the surrounding areas expressed gratitude towards all stakeholders involved in the project, during a gathering at Dilikomana Village.

Acting Police Station Commander of Kwikila police station Sergeant Bobby Ogara added that unreported crimes, including sexual offences in North Rigo are on the rise because police could not access the area.

“This road will now give easy access for our police personals to carry out their duties in those villages so that people must feel the presence of the law enforcers,” Sgt Ogara said.

“I am appealing to Rigo district development authority, Central provincial government and the national government to make some funding available gravelling. The National government must also consider having this Ring Road in the Connect PNG Program.”

Community leader representing Rigo North, Murray Gogala Gini said: “The road has been cut off for public use for about 27 years ago, which in other words can be put as political negligence for the last 5 terms by the previous governments.”

Construction owner, Biari Ubuna said: “The constructor is not here to make money but to deliver the needed service to the people of Rigo North. Even though the scope of the road project ends at Dilikomana village, yet we have continued further for about 8 kilometres to Matanatou Sub Health Centre to fully connect the Ring Road. It took us two and half months to complete the road.”